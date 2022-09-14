iPhone 14 Pro camera hole is exactly the same as the rumors said » iPhone Blog

During a few months, we saw several images of what would be the iPhone 14 Pro it’s the “hole in the screen” for the TrueDeph camera and sensors.

Rumors said they would be two black holes, one in the shape of a pill and another one from Score. But at launch, Apple introduced a device with a unique “cut” in the screen, like a longer pill.

Have the rumors been wrong all this time?

Not. Actually the iPhone 14 Pro was released exactly as the rumors said.

This is something we here at BDI have discovered since launch day, scouring images on Apple’s official website. That’s when we found this image:

That is, it made it clear to us that, in fact, the holes there are even two, which are later unified by software.

And this is even clearer with the first reviews published on YouTube, even before the device hits stores.

In backlit images, you can see that the holes are right there, being covered up by the software.

It was Apple’s decision to make up the two holes into one, to impose a unique identity (since the two holes would be similar to what already exists). And this is only possible thanks to the OLED screen, in which the black is completely black, mingling with the camera space.

This choice even evolved into the Dynamic Islanda way to take advantage of that space and disguise that there is a camera hole there.

So, if you happen to see here or elsewhere an image with the two holes, don’t think it was a mistake, because the device is exactly like that. 😉