iPhones are over BRL 1,000 OFF because of this reason; check out!

iPhones are cell phone models that many Brazilians look for when they are thinking about buying a new device. The telephone device, which is produced by the American company Apple, is popular not only in Brazil but in several parts of the world.

However, one of the things that can prevent Brazilians from buying the device is the price, which in some cases can exceed R$ 9 thousand.

However, now those interested in buying the cell phone famous for the apple symbol can have the chance to do so with a discount that can exceed R$ 10 thousand. First of all, it is worth explaining why cell phones are at such a huge discount.

The reason is that Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 model. The launch took place on Wednesday, September 7th. Due to this release, some other iPhone models had a price drop on the official website of the brand.

This was the case with the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and also the iPhone 13 Mini models. The first had a reduction of around R$ 800, while the second, of R$ 1,100 and the last, of R$ 900. However, the discounts, which can reach up to 14% of the original value, vary according to the storage space that the cell phone has.

In addition, it is worth remembering that Apple no longer sells models that are older than the iPhone 12. Other models that can no longer be seen on Apple’s website are the iPhone Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro.

What are the discount values?

From Apple’s official website you can get a better idea of ​​the discounts. In the case of the 128GB iPhone 13, the price that was BRL 7,599 rose to BRL 6,499. The same model, but with 256GB, went from R$8,599 to R$7,499. The 512GB one went from R$10,599 to R$9,499.

The iPhone 12 with 64GB storage had the biggest price variation among the models in this line, going from R$6,499 to R$5,699. The model that had the smallest price change, of 9%, was the 512GB iPhone 13 mini. The phone went from R$9,599 to R$8,699.

Finally, the iPhone 14 with 128GB, Apple’s latest release, can be sold for R$9,499. The Pro Max model with 1TB storage can be found for approximately R$ 15,500. There is no forecast for their sales to start in Brazil. The iPhone 14 will have four versions: the 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max and 14 Plus.

