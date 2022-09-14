“It doesn’t get into people’s heads”; Lisca manifests itself for the 1st time after leaving Santos and gives the reason for the decision

A few days after taking over the saintsLisca left the Fish and has already been officially presented as the new commander of Avaí. This Wednesday (14), in his presentation press conference, the coach revealed what led to the decision to leave Alvinegro Praiano.

“I wanted to send a hug to President Rueda. By mutual agreement, we came to the conclusion that it was better that way. “said the former Santos coach.

“It was not my intention, one thing led to another, I confess that when I was taking off in São Paulo I thought ‘what airport am I at? Where am I going?’ It was a lot of change really. It’s not something I like, but it’s circumstances of life, of career. I had no intention of coming here when I left Santos, there was nothing to talk about, nothing. But it gave Avaí the opportunity to release Baroca on the same morning”revealed the commander.

He re-emphasized and insisted on reinforcing that his departure from Santos took place through a common agreement, in which the two parties reached the decision that closing the work would be the best decision. The commander reiterated that he felt honored to command the Peixe.

“What happened was a common agreement, but it doesn’t enter people’s heads, they don’t believe it and they say other things. I don’t worry about it anymore, I was happy despite the short time at Santos, it was a pleasure, an honor”concluded Lisca in a press conference.