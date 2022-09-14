It is now possible to install Windows 11 on an iPad M1 (unofficially) » iPhone Blog

For a long time, many have wanted that, one day, the iPad will run computer applications. However, Apple has said several times that it has no plans to unify iPadOS and macOS someday.

But… what if you could install the Windows 11 on the iPad?

Well, that’s already happening, thanks to a virtual machine running natively on apple tablet.

The application UTM Virtual Machines is a well-known operating system virtualizer. Apple even approved the Mac version on its store, which lets you emulate Windows and Linux on macOS.

However, for iPad and iPhone the App Store does not allow emulators of any kind. So, there is no way for UTM to work on iOS, right?

Well, one of the perks of the so-called sideload is precisely to allow installing applications that Apple does not allow. So, there are people with jailbreak who are already able to run Windows normally on their iPad Pro.

A Reddit user managed to install the UTM v4.0.4 beta version for iPadOS and with that you easily installed Windows 11 on your iPad.

Of course there are some limitations. You can only use 4GB of RAM on the device and the app’s compatibility is currently limited to iPads with an M1 chip.

In the case of the Reddit user, he specifies that he got scores of 1,523 in single-core and 4,963 in multi-core on Geekbench 5. The same iPad typically has scores of 1,705/7,339 without emulations.

He even claims that standard Microsoft applications (Office, etc.) run normally, while games suffer a little more because of the 3D rendering limitation.

If you want to get an idea of ​​the performance, you can see a video made by the people at UTM running Windows 10 on the iPad Pro:

But in fact, the question that doesn’t want to be silent is: when will we have a macOS running on iPad???