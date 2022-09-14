“It makes me short of breath”

Credit: Disclosure/Instagram – @rubarrichello

The last Italian Grand Prix served as definitive proof of how some drivers are only in Formula 1 because they bring in large amounts of money from sponsors or ‘sponsors’. In this case, we’re talking about Nyck De Vries, who scored ninth with Williams, while titleholder Nicholas Latifi came in 15th. And that’s what Rubinho Barrichello talked about live with Reginaldo Leme on Instagram.

“He was always a great driver in the base categories, always was. Is he a phenomenon? It’s too early to talk”, began Rubinho, who filled De Vries with praise for scoring points in a race that entered at the last minute due to the appendicitis crisis that took Alexander Albon off the track.

“Great race, great performance, quiet, arrived, played the role, rode in a car at the beginning of the week and already jumped into another and adapted ultra fast, very good”, said the former F1 driver. Remembering that De Vries came to run the first free practice at Monza with Aston Martin.

Rubinho believes that Nyck De Vries’ performance in F1 widened Latifi’s low level

“Yes, it was on a weekend where Williams was doing well, right!? So, important to speak. And we had a comparison with Latifi… But Latifi is what we know people, there’s not much to say. It’s even breathless to see drivers as good as De Vries outside and Latifi inside. This is the basis of everything”, said Rubinho, who thinks that the good result with Williams is no surprise, given everything the Dutchman has done in motorsport.

“But he is a great driver and he has already shown winning all the titles he has won in the basic categories”, he concluded.