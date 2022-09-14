Italo Ferreira makes a bombshell revelation about the World Surfing Championship final







Italo Ferreira is Olympic champion in Surfing Photo: Social Networks / Reproduction

Italo Ferreira revealed that he competed in the Surfing World Cup injured. The Olympic champion was in second place in the competition, behind only his compatriot Felipe Toledo. The surfer posted on his social networks a photo with crutches and should stay still for some time.

Despite not disclosing details of the injury, nor the period in which he will be out to recover, the athlete will not compete in the ISA Games, a tournament that starts this Friday (16th), in California, in the United States.

The competition is important in the Surfing calendar, as it offers an additional spot in the 2024 Olympics. Without Italo, Brazil will be represented by Jadson André.

“A few weeks ago I injured my left foot and had to keep surfing, because I had the final of the world, for a greater purpose! The injury was getting worse with the daily effort and high commitment to performance. If I continued with the same rhythm would have to go under the knife,” Italo explained in a Twitter post.