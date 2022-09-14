Jeff Bezos’ company rocket explodes during flight

New Shepard 23 rocket that exploded this Monday (12) is the same model that took Jeff Bezos into space (Reproduction: Blue Origin)

Rocket model is the same used in Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight;

New Shepard 23 carried a load of NASA science experiments;

Blue Origin is still investigating the reasons for the explosive failure.

A routine launch by Blue Origin, a space launch company founded by Jeff Bezos, went wrong on Monday morning (12) in the state of Texas, in the United States.

A New Shepard 23 (NS-23) rocket exploded moments after launch, having only spent about a minute in flight. The mission, which luckily was unmanned, carried a payload of NASA science experiments. These and other objects were safely disposed of through a fail-safe system.

The company was hosting a live stream of the launch, which was shut down once problems became apparent. In the video, however, it is possible to see the New Shepard rocket tilt and catch fire. Soon after, it is also possible to see the space capsule firing away from the rocket, in order to protect the cargo.

Blue Origin is still investigating the cause of the malfunction and explosion. The space capsule was safely recovered after landing with the aid of a parachute. This particular NS-23 unit had done 22 other flights before.

The spacecraft and rocket are the same type of vehicles that were used in the suborbital flights of Jeff Bezos and other important figures, such as entrepreneurs and space personalities such as Star Trek actor William Shatner.

In recent days, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced a major aerospace partnership between the US government and industry-leading industries such as Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Virgin Orbit and SpaceX.