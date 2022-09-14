Jennifer Lawrence Thinks A Real Housewife Star Is ‘Evil’

ads

Getty Jennifer Lawrence speaks RHOBH.

Bravo superfan and top actress Jennifer Lawrence has some thoughts on a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Lawrence thinks Erika Jayne of RHOBH is ‘evil’ and ‘needs a publicist’

Jennifer Lawrence caught up with Variety alongside her “Causeway” co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“My biggest problem with this season is it’s been boring and I think Erika is bad,” Lawrence told Variety. “I would say she needs a publicist, like, ASAP.”

This season of RHOBH, Jayne was in the hot seat with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais when they suggested that a $1.3 million pair of diamond earrings be used to pay some of the victims of various lawsuits alleging her ex-husband attorney Tom Girardi embezzled his awards.

“Lisa Rinna tried to take care of her,” Lawrence said as she went off on a tangent from RHONY. “She didn’t do the Dorinda thing. Remember when they were in Colombia and Dorinda is putting on makeup like a joker. And Carole Radziwell was just talking to her and leaving her outside and Bethenny was… no, I’m not talking about that.

The interview then asked if Lawrence thought Sutton should continue on the show.

“I mean, she needs to stay,” Lawrence said. She was then asked about Kathy Hilton, to which she emphasized, “Stay. I love Kathy.”

Fans loved ‘Stan’ Jennifer Lawrence’s take on Jayne: ‘Erika doesn’t need a publicist, she needs an exorcism’

Fans took advantage of the video’s comments to talk about Lawrence’s fandom.

“the voice of the people,” someone tweeted.

“She’s so Stan. I love it,” wrote another fan.

“Heavy on evil,” said another.

“Erica and diane are mean but I definitely agree with her,” someone tweeted.

“Loved it until she rolled Queen Sutton’s eyes,” wrote another fan.

“I love everything about this clip, but especially Brian Tyree Henry being literally shocked at the mere suggestion that Kathy Hilton should leave the show. Stan really jumped,” someone wrote.

“Erika doesn’t do publicity, she needs an exorcism,” wrote one fan.

“This is the only time I agree with Jennifer Lawrence,” someone tweeted.

“Actually, why doesn’t J. Law have an official Housewives recap pod? I think it would make her happier than anything else professionally,” someone suggested.

Despite the public backlash, Jayne recently secured a major court victory.

According to Page Six, which obtained court records, Jayne was cleared of any wrongdoing in a $5 million fraud case opened in 2020 by former colleagues of her ex-husband Tom Girardi, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert. P. Finn.

According to the outlet, which spoke with his attorney, Judge Richard Fruin “found no evidence” that Jayne “participated in any wrongdoing.”

According to court documents and Page Six, “the plaintiffs were unable to prove that the RHOBH star had any ‘real knowledge’ of Girardi’s alleged crimes.”

This is just one of many cases presented to Jayne. Ronald Richards, the opposing attorney, released a lengthy statement to Heavy explaining that “the bankruptcy trustee still has the broadest and easiest claims to prove” and “As to this single count, there will be an appeal and will be reviewed by three judges without regard to in relation to the decision of the lower courts”.

READ NEXT: Fans Angry at Slade Smiley and Brock Davies Friendship

Heavier on news from real housewives

loading more stories

ads