Julia Roberts Returns to Romantic Comedies With ‘A Ticket to Heaven’

share tweet share share Email



SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Add a lot of laughter to an equally generous dose of romance. Then add a hottie or two. Sprinkle a little absurd situations and wait for the mixture to become light. Serve in a setting full of charm and finish with Julia Roberts.

This seems like the perfect, albeit somewhat vintage, recipe for a good romantic comedy. And fans of the greatest of passionate nineties heroines will be happy to know that the actress has decided to repeat the dose in her new film, “Ticket to Paradise”.

Roberts returns to the genre that consecrated her, through titles like “A Place Called Notting Hill” and “Pretty Woman”, after two decades of what she thought was a dearth of good scripts steeped in romance and humor and in which she prioritized characters. denser and family life.

Now, surrounded by three hunks — two love interests and a son-in-law — she once again takes on an unassuming role that should delight fans old and new alike.

“What made me accept the role was the chance to make fun of George, to see him pathetically in love with me”, says Roberts, in conversation with journalists, alongside the other protagonist, George Clooney, another pretty face almost immune to the passage of time.

“I was motivated by the opportunity to work with the queen of romantic comedies. But she was not available and I ended up working with Julia myself”, retorts the actor, revealing the intimacy and friendship that the two built after five partnerships on the scene.

They take turns joking, alternating sarcastic rants and fawning tones in the half-hour or so they spend talking about “Ticket to Heaven” the morning after the film’s London premiere last week.

It was in 2001’s “Eleven Men and a Secret”, that the two acted together for the first time and, since then, they strive to promote reunions on the film set. Lucky for Ol Parker, the director who wrote the new characters with both in mind.

They received the script at the same time and, after reading it, called each other. “This will only work if you’re up for it,” Clooney told Roberts, sealing the deal. “It’s fun to work with friends. And with Julia”, says the actor, remembering that beginning of the project.

In “A Ticket to Paradise”, they exchange the same types of barbs, but in this case with a grain of truth, as they bring to life a divorced couple who hate each other. On Georgia’s phone, her number is saved under the name “he.” The character David, on the other hand, insists on getting drunk to support his ex’s company on a plane trip.

They have no escape, after all, the ephemeral and explosive love they lived in their youth resulted in a daughter, who now assumes the role of the girl who is hopelessly in love. In the feature, she decides to drop her recently earned law degree to get married and go live in Bali, where a few weeks ago she was lassoed by a boy who makes his living by growing seaweed.

Roberts and Clooney’s characters may have little in common, but one such thing is their disapproval of the lifestyle their daughter wants to adopt. Therefore, they decide to put aside their differences and embark, together, to the paradise island and sabotage the wedding.

“Being in Julia’s presence was a lesson. A lot of what I learned was unconscious, but witnessing her on set, the way she approaches acting and also who she is outside of work was a dream come true. She’s a legend,” says Kaitlyn Dever, the young lady.

In her first romantic comedy, she says she was inspired by Roberts’ own films and productions like “Harry and Sally: Made for Each Other” and “The Proposal” to create a romantic heroine of her own, who was more independent and confident.

At his side, Frenchman of Indonesian descent Maxime Bouttier lives the Prince Charming who spends a generous portion of the film shirtless. His character is handsome, polite and infinitely charming. In his backyard – an unconventional, idyllic bay, adorned with bamboo houses – he cuts pieces of algae from the greenish fields that sprout on the surface of the sea.

Adding to the cast are Billie Lourd – Carrie Fisher’s daughter whom George Clooney says he held in her arms when she was just a baby – as the inconsequential best friend, and Lucas Bravo – the French heartthrob of “Emily in Paris” -, who plays the role. airplane pilot younger and dumber boyfriend of Julia Roberts’ character. A kind of “trophy husband”, subverting the stereotype normally intended for women.

“A Ticket to Paradise” features the signature of Ol Parker, already an expert in cartoon characters and romantic comedies set in extravagant settings. He wrote “The Exotic Hotel Marigold,” a third-age novel set in India, and directed “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”, an escapist musical that had the crystal clear waters of Greece as the stage for its overly happy numbers.

For the luxury that surrounds the characters in the new film, he had the help of two producers – Clooney and Roberts, who have increasingly dedicated themselves to roles behind the camera. If he needed money for something, for example, a call from one of them to the studio was all it took, says Parker.

It’s like the director has won the lottery twice. He says, after all, that he wouldn’t even have made the film if the star pair hadn’t agreed to act in it. But like everything else in life, this fairy tale on the golden sands of Bali needed a downside.

Parker promises twists that will balance the lightness of “A Ticket to Heaven” mid-plot. “Hey, you’re talking to the guy who killed Meryl Streep in ‘Mamma Mia,’” he jokes. “The point is that there is no light without shadow. Even in romantic comedies, you have to show a little sadness to strengthen the atmosphere of optimism at the end and, hopefully, make the audience smile.”

TICKET TO PARADISE

Where: In cinemas

Rating: 12 years

Cast: Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever

Production: USA, 2022

Directed by: Ol Parker















