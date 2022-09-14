Lady Sif appears in deleted image from Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently available on home video, including the Disney+ streaming service. The feature, which garnered criticism and praise, featured several characters related to the God of Thunder, including an appearance by lady sifplayed by Jamie Alexander, who had been forgotten in Thor: Ragnarok.

In the following image, we see Lady Sif in a wheelchair after her fight with Gorr in Alfheim, from which she was badly injured:

Directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder brings Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But your retirement It is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, the God of Thunder enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and of ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor's surprise, inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods' revenge. and stop him before it's too late.