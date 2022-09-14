Leaked images of Zotac’s RTX 4090

The GeForce RTX 4090 is in the spotlight, mainly because its official announcement is getting closer and closer. And because of that, many manufacturers are already starting to reveal more details about their own versions of the graphics card.

One of them is Zotac, which had its basic model revealed in some publicity photos on the Chinese social network Baidu. The images arrive to prove several features that were already being considered.

Zotac’s GeForce RTX 4090

Two images were revealed. In the first, it is possible to see the official box of the new plate with the name to confirm, in addition to the main characteristics of the product listed on the packaging. As the image is not in high quality, it is not possible to read these characteristics properly, but you can see that it will be compatible with a dual bios system and with Zotac solutions, such as the Icestorm 3.0 cooling and configuration software.

The second image, which is more interesting for those who want to see it will actually be, reveals some units side by side on a surface. The interesting thing is that their look turns out to be somewhat different from the test model that was leaked a few days ago. The finished and finished boards feature rounded corners and the Zotac symbol drawn in the corner.

Another feature that you can notice with the photos is that the graphics cards from Zotac will have a very large size, which is interesting to house up to 3 high-performance cooling fans. Remembering that the new cards must come with high energy efficiency, preventing them from exceeding the temperature of 65 degrees Celsius, even when performing heavier tasks.

For now, Nvidia has not yet released all the details of the new generation of graphics cards, but what is expected is that it will have the AD102 GPU as a base. The most basic model should come with 16348 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM memory and 450W power consumption.

And, as expected, its performance is much higher than that of the RTX 3090. Even some 3D Mark benchmark tests revealed that this improvement can be more than double compared to the previous model.

The new board is expected to go on sale in October

For now, all this information is considered speculation, as the cards have not yet been officially announced. This will happen later this month, more precisely on the day 20 septemberduring GeForce Beyon, a company event.

Because of this, new rumors are already indicating that sales of the RTX 4090 could start as early as October this year. The rest of the family will debut in the following months, until January of next year, including the 2 versions of the RTX 4080.

In addition to Zotac, other manufacturers will also release their RTX 4090 models, including Gigabyte. The company has already registered 11 different models of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with the Eurasian Economiz Commission (EEC). Are they:

Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE (GV-N4090AORUSX W-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERBLOCK (GV-N4090AORUSX WB-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME (GV-N4090AORUS X-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER (GV-N4090AORUS M-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS ELITE (GV-N4090AORUS E-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING OC (GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING (GV-N4090GAMING-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 EAGLE OC (GV-N4090EAGLE OC-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 EAGLE (GV-N4090EAGLE-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X OC (GV-N4090WF3OC-24GD)

Gigabyte RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X (GV-N4090WF3-24GD)

Source: VideoCardz