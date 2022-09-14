Leaving the Brazilian National Team, Tite opens the game, discards foreigners and “indicates” his successor

Amidst several uncertainties about the future of the Brazilian team, we know that Tite will no longer be the commander of the canarian team after the World Cup. The decision was confirmed by the coach himself, who ruled out his stay despite winning the ‘hex’.

And, in view of this, several names have already been appointed to replace the coach in the national team, most of them being foreigners. Names like Abel Ferreira, Jorge Jesus and especially Pep Guardiola, seem to be the favorites of the fans, who rarely mention Brazilian names for the position.

Tite does not want a foreigner as his successor

However, Tite seems to think differently from the ‘people’, since according to UOL, the coach wants to be succeeded by a Brazilian. Despite this, in participation in the program Bem Amigos !, on SporTV, the coach stated that he did not ask for any specific name from CBF, reiterating that he does not intend to use his influence in this sense:

“I don’t feel comfortable. I feel very bad. Can I? I can, but I don’t want to. I didn’t do that at Corinthians as a Brazilian and world champion. You have to get executives with the ability to understand what they had, what they can keep. be a Brazilian professional”.

Nevertheless, to ‘prove’ his point that Brazilian coaches are not inferior to foreign ones, Tite made a point of quoting the last coaches who won the Club World Cup with South American teams: