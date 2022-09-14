“Left to Timão”; Textor cancels deal and leaves Corinthians with ‘knife and cheese’ in hand to close with 29-year-old gringo

Corinthians “received” good news regarding possible reinforcements in the ball market. It is no secret that Timão has been monitoring many players already thinking about the next season and one of them could return to Brazilian football from January. The Fogão would be a “weight” competitor in the business, but ended up canceling the negotiations.

The player in question is Gustavo Cuellar. This Wednesday (14), the journalist mansel brought news on the subject and said that Glorioso – at least at the moment – ​​doesn’t think about Gustavo Cuéllar. It was actually offered, according to a columnist for the “Fogãonet.com” portal, but the deal did not progress and will not even go ahead. Thus, other teams have an open path to close with the Colombian.

Cuéllar is 29 years old and lived the peak of his career at Flamengo. He has been with Al Hilal since 2019 and is seen as a negotiable piece for the club abroad. A return to Brazil is welcomed by the steering wheel and his agents. Botafogo looks at other market opportunities and will not advance for the defender.

Corinthians is very interested to have the gringo next year to understand that the steering wheel fits the current game model. Vítor Pereira has not yet decided if he will remain at Clube do Parque São Jorge, but the arrival of reinforcements of this profile can help the Portuguese to be convinced.

Thus, Botafogo “left” it to Timão to close the deal if he can. Cuéllar has a contract with Al Hilal until June 2023, but could be released in January. The big problem is the defender’s high salary, since he receives over BRL 1 million.

