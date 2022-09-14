Leo Serva about throwing a deputy’s cell phone: ‘It came to seal’ – Politica

Journalist Leo Serva, director of journalism at TV Cultura and mediator of the debate, said that, by taking the cell phone of Bolsonarist deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicanos-SP), he intended to distance him from journalist Vera Magalhes.
Serva said that it is not the first time that the congressman has persecuted Vera and stated that his intention was to “seal it” with the video.
In order to end the situation, Leo took the deputy’s cell phone and threw it. “He came here visibly as they like to say “seal”. The only possible solution at that time was to get him away from the seal, so I interrupted the recording he was doing, as a way of separating him from Vera at that moment of aggression” , the journalist told the UOL portal.
“Deputy Douglas Garcia has been persecuting and harassing Vera Magalhes for a long time. Two years ago he went to TV Cultura using his deputy’s prerogatives to obtain a copy of her contract. if it was a monthly salary what was the annual salary. That was one of his harassments to this woman [Vera]”, highlighted Leo Serva.
%uD83D%uDDE3%uFE0F %u201CHe came here visibly with the intention of %u2018sealing%u2019. The only possible solution at that moment was to get him away from the %u2018lacration%u2019%u201D, said Leo Serva about the moment he took the cell phone from Douglas Garcia’s hand, who %u201Cj has a practice of harassment to @veramagalhaes it’s been a long time%u201D pic.twitter.com/yErInE6TKF
understand the case
Vera called the security guards and also began filming the deputy. The discussion ended when Leo took the cell phone from the deputy’s hand and threw it.
