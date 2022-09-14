Leo Serva about throwing a deputy’s cell phone: ‘It came to seal’ – Politica

Leo threw the deputy’s cell phone in order to end the congressman’s recording and move him away. (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) Journalist Leo Serva, director of journalism at TV Cultura and mediator of the debate, said that, by taking the cell phone of Bolsonarist deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicanos-SP), he intended to distance him from journalist Vera Magalhes. Serva said that it is not the first time that the congressman has persecuted Vera and stated that his intention was to “seal it” with the video.

In order to end the situation, Leo took the deputy’s cell phone and threw it. “He came here visibly as they like to say “seal”. The only possible solution at that time was to get him away from the seal, so I interrupted the recording he was doing, as a way of separating him from Vera at that moment of aggression” , the journalist told the UOL portal.

“Deputy Douglas Garcia has been persecuting and harassing Vera Magalhes for a long time. Two years ago he went to TV Cultura using his deputy’s prerogatives to obtain a copy of her contract. if it was a monthly salary what was the annual salary. That was one of his harassments to this woman [Vera]”, highlighted Leo Serva.

understand the case

Garcia, who is a candidate for federal deputy, approached the journalist with his cell phone in his hand, asking her about a R$500,000 employment contract with TV Cultura, claiming that she worked to speak ill of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), insinuating that Vera does a “militant journalism”.

Vera called the security guards and also began filming the deputy. The discussion ended when Leo took the cell phone from the deputy’s hand and threw it.