Libertadores Final: CONMEBOL starts registering those interested in tickets | liberators

THE CONMEBOL released this Wednesday a registration for fans interested in buying tickets to watch the Libertadores final, between Flamengo and Athletico. The game is scheduled for October 29 at the Monumental de Barcelona in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Supporters from Mengo and Hurricane can register interest to receive information about the ticket purchase process for the final. The fan needs to register on the website Registrolibertadores.eleventickets.com.

The club will manage the sale for its fans, with specific dates and times to access the platform and buy the ticket. The beginning of ticket sales will be defined and communicated in coordination with the finalists.

It is worth mentioning that each crowd will be in a specific sector, behind the goals.

1 of 1 Monumental Stadium in Barcelona — Photo: Publicity / Barcelona SC Monumental Stadium in Barcelona — Photo: Publicity / Barcelona SC

Conmebol will offer tickets at different prices in order to allow access to fans of the finalists, as well as to Ecuadorians, South Americans and the world. The proceeds from ticket sales will be reinvested in South American football, according to the entity.