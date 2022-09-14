Life beyond Earth expected to be found within the next 25 years

With the technological advancement within the space field, astronomers are increasingly excited about the possible discoveries that may come from new explorations of exoplanets (planets outside our solar system). are large and a period has already been put on the horizon: 25 years.

This is the time at which alien life is expected to be found. At least that’s what Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) astrophysicist Sasha Quanz pointed out during the opening of the university’s new Center for the Origin and Prevalence of Life.

During a press conference, Quanz detailed what ongoing technology projects could enable the discovery of life beyond Earth. In addition, he spoke about the advance in knowledge about other planets in the last 27 years, after the discovery of the first exoplanet.

According to Quanz, astronomers now believe that there are a huge number of exoplanets, many of them Earth-like, in conditions in which life is possible. However, the astrophysicist points out an impediment: it is not yet known whether these planets have atmospheres and what they are made of. To address this issue, he suggests that these structures be investigated through an observational approach, using photos taken of these planets.

The James Webb Space Telescope has released the first direct image of an exoplanet orbiting a distant star: the gas giant HIP 65426 b, a planet 12 times the size of Jupiter, which is 100 Sun-Earth distances from its parent star. Although not built to study exoplanets, James Webb has already delivered a number of breakthroughs in research on this topic, including the detection of carbon dioxide and water in the atmospheres of several of them.

Among thousands of known exoplanets, MIT astronomers have flagged three that are not really planets. In the photo, an artist’s interpretation of stars and planets. credit: NASA

New instruments to find life beyond Earth

Fortunately, new, more sensitive instruments aimed at this purpose are already being built. The astrophysics itself, together with its team, is developing an imager and mid-infrared spectrograph (METIS), the first instrument of its kind that will be part of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) in Chile.

Other projects such as LIFE (Large Interferometer for Exoplanets), a mission conceived in 2017, which is in the initial phase of study and has not yet been officially approved or funded, are being discussed within the European Space Agency (ESA).

A specific space telescope would observe a large number of exoplanets looking for traces of molecules in their distant atmospheres that could indicate the presence of life beyond Earth. According to Quanz, the new ETH Zurich center hopes to lay the foundations for such a mission and to deepen studies in this field. “We need to gain a deeper understanding of the plausible building blocks of life, the paths and timescales of chemical reactions, and external conditions to help us prioritize target stars and target planets,” he declared.

