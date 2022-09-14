Lineup: Palmeiras reappears and starts preparation for classic | palm trees

Palmeiras performed again this Tuesday afternoon, at the Football Academy, after beating Juventude, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and winning two days off.
The squad started preparing for the classic against Santos, Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.
The players were divided into three teams, performing activities of exchanging passes at speed, with limited touches on the ball and pressure marking. While two teams disputed a collective in a reduced field, the third group awaited the exchanges rehearsing submissions in the other half of the lawn.
Dudu, López, Rony and Scarpa in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras
Without suspension, Verdão has two certain absences at least until the end of the Brazilian Championship. Midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from a knee injury, and midfielder Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery on his right ankle.
The likely Palmeiras against Santos should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Scarpa, Dudu and Ron.
Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 54 points, eight above Internacional, the current vice-leader. There are 12 rounds left for the competition to end.
