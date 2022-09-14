Lisca compares Santos’ departure to marriage and sends a hug to Rueda

Lisca has a new home. Two days after resigning from Santos, the coach was introduced to Avaí, where he arrives with a contract until the end of the season. Asked at a press conference about Peixe’s sudden departure, he resorted to a comparison with marriages and insisted on reinforcing the ‘great coexistence’ he had with President Andres Rueda, with the players and with the employees of the club on the coast of São Paulo.

“On the issue of Santos, I just wanted to send a hug to President Rueda. In common agreement, we came to the conclusion that it was better this way. his side? That was the conclusion we came to. A hug to him, the players and employees for the great coexistence we had”, he said.

Asked about the brief work carried out in the last three teams (Santos, Sport and Vasco da Gama), Lisca said that it is not always possible to stay longer and promised that he will try to ‘change that’ to ‘stay longer’ at the clubs from now on.

“Everyone wants a medium/long term job, but our life is not like that. I confess that I haven’t been doing this for a long time, I hadn’t left one club to go to another. .

“Despite the short time, I was happy at Santos. It was an honor. I hope to play these 12 games and stay next year. I always wanted to come here, I really like the club too. I have many friends in Florianópolis”, he added.

I’ve done work for a long time, it’s what everyone wants, but it’s not always possible. In Sport it was different, I had the invitation, I was very well received, it was a dream, but a bigger dream came, which was to train Santos. Let’s try to change that, try to stay longer. I want to stay here, I want to stay in Serie A. If I have the chance, I want to stay here next year too.

Lisca makes his debut in charge of Avaí next Saturday (17), in a game against Atlético-MG, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship. The team from Santa Catarina is only 18th in the table, with 25 points.