Lisca, from Ava, says he knows Atltico well and cites outstanding players

photo: Ava / Disclosure Lisca will make his debut in the match against Atltico Recently hired by Ava, coach Lisca will be on the bench leading the team in the match against Atltico, at 4:30 pm on Saturday (17/9), for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Ressacada, in Florianpolis. The coach said he knows the alvinegro club well and mentioned the team’s highlights.

“I know Atltico well, I know the possibilities. Hulk hasn’t been playing and can come back, and Alan Kardec has a contracture. Ademir started his success with me in America. Everson was in Ceará with me in 2015. Mariano was very (We have to see if) Alonso will come or not, who will play in place of Arana, if Rubens or not. Allan is one of the main players in the role. Jair was mine to play at Inter. There’s Nacho, Zaracho has a lot of players there”, he said.

The Ava coach said that the squad has to have courage and “good anxiety” to enter the field.

“You have to train well today (Wednesday), Thursday and, on Friday, be more careful. Be well prepared mentally, be brave, assertive, anxious, but the good anxiety, the bad anxiety that leaves you all shit, sorry for the word, But it happens. And you have good anxiety. If you don’t feel anything, you’re in the wrong place, go look for something else to do”, stated Lisca.

Leo da Ilha is 18th in the table, with 25 points, and is fighting against relegation to Serie B. Atltico is in seventh place in the Brazilian Championship, with 40 points.