Liverpool beats Ajax with a goal in the 43rd of the 2nd half and wins the first in the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s team was better and pressed, but only managed to achieve victory in the end

Debuting at home in 2022-23 of Champions LeagueO Liverpool ended his awkward start to the season by his standards and won the Ajax 2-1in a duel that brought together no less than 10 Champions League titles, at Anfield, this Tuesday.

Liverpool started better and opened the scoring in the 17th minute with Salahwho received a pass from Diogo Jota.

Ajax’s reaction came in the first half. kudus received inside the area and hit a rocket in the angle in the 27th minute, with no chances for Alissonwhich did not move.

The Reds were in control of the game and created numerous chances throughout the match. There were no less than 23 shots on goal for Liverpool against just 3 for Ajax.

And Liverpool’s absurd pressure during the game was finally compensated in the 43rd minute of the second half, with a headed goal by Matip, taking advantage of a corner.

Championship status

With this result, Liverpool, who won 4-1 against Napoli in their Champions League debut, add their first 3 points in Group A, the same number as Ajax.

Napoli face Rangers this Wednesday and can shoot at the edge, as they won the first match. The Scots are out.

next games

Liverpool’s next game is scheduled for October 1, against Brighton, in the Premier League. The tournament round was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth last Thursday.

Ajax plays away from home on Sunday against AZ Alkmar for the Eredivisie.