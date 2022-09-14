Looking like a PSP, GPD Win 4 is a mini gaming PC with an AMD chip and a 6″ screen – Tecnoblog

When buying a gaming computer, you can choose a desktop or a notebook. Or you can go to a portable PC. This is the proposal of GPD Win 4. With a look that resembles the PSP, the novelty has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U chip, SSD up to 2 TB and Windows (probably version 11).

GPD Win 4 (original image: Facebook/GPD)

Although Windows was not designed for handheld consoles, the idea is quite interesting. That’s because there are a lot of games for the platform, not to mention that you can use the device to watch videos, browse the web, among other activities.

AMD chip and 6-inch screen

For that, the GPD Win 4 comes with a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The GPD just did not say what the technology of the panel is. But I would bet on IPS LCD, as this type appears on models like the GPD XP Plus.

On the left and right sides of the screen are the joysticks. There are also buttons on the upper ends. As well observes the Gizmochinathe format of the device as a whole resembles a Playstation Portable (PSP).

But despite these characteristics, we are still talking about a PC. That’s why GPD Win 4 also has a built-in keyboard, which appears when the screen is swiped up.

Inside, the device features a Ryzen 7 6800U chip. The GPU is a Radeon 680M, which is integrated into the processor. This means that the graphics performance is not the most advanced around here, unless you connect an external GPU (eGPU) to the device.

GPD Win 4 (original image: Facebook/GPD)

With an external GPU or not, you can expect some resourcefulness in games, not least because the GPD was generous in the other hardware items. Among them are 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. In addition, you can choose between a 1TB or 2TB NVMe SSD.

Other features include Wi-Fi (version undisclosed), 4G, USB-C port and a circle on the right that doubles as a mouse. From the images, you can also see that the GPD Win 4 has front speakers and a memory card slot.

GPD Win 4: when and how much?

Although it didn’t reveal an exact date, GPD promised to start selling the portable PC in October, in black and white. At the time, more details about the hardware of the equipment should be revealed. Prices are not yet known.

Official release forecast in Brazil? None.