Love and Thunder reveals deleted scene with Lady Sif

Thanks to behind-the-scenes footage from Thor: Love and Thunder, we have confirmation that Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) had a deleted scene.

Originally, the character would appear in the Shadow Realm discussion, where Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, was waiting to carry out his plan.

With $737 million raised, love and thunder is the franchise’s second-biggest commercial, having surpassed Thor: The Dark World, which made $644 million.

The lead, on the other hand, remains with Thor: Ragnarok, which made $853 million.

At the same time, this film has the second-worst rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing with just a 65% approval rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rotten Tomatoes.

That is, it is only behind Eternals with 47%, the only one in the MCU with a “rotten tomato” seal.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on Disney+.

The new movie meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.