Man arrested for honoring Queen Elizabeth II in Mecca

A man was arrested by Saudi authorities in the Muslim city of mecca after claiming to have traveled to the region to carry out a pilgrimage in honor of the late queen elizabeth II. Security forces at the Grand Mosque “arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality who appeared in a video holding a sign inside the Grand Mosque, violating umrah rules and instructions,” said a statement carried by state media. “Legal measures were taken against him and he was referred to the Public Ministry,” the note added. On Monday, 12, the man posted a video on social media in which he appeared at the Grand Mosque of Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, where non-Muslims are prohibited from accessing. In the shared video he held up a sign that read: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.” Umrah is a pilgrimage that can happen at any time, unlike the hajj, which takes place once a year and attracts millions of people from all over the world. Saudi Arabia bans Meccan pilgrims from carrying posters and chanting slogans. While it is acceptable to perform the umrah pilgrimage on behalf of deceased Muslims, the rule does not apply to non-Muslims such as the Queen, who was governor of the Anglican Church of England.

