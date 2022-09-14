Margot Robbie Looks Distraught Hours After Leaving Cara Delevingne’s House

Fans concerned about Cara Delevingne’s erratic behavior at the airport

Margot Robbie looked visibly upset hours after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne’s house on Monday.

The 32-year-old “Barbie” star appeared to be wiping away tears at around 5pm while on her way to Los Angeles International Airport in photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

She was dressed casually in a black strapless top and a matching sweatshirt with a hairpin.

Just four hours earlier, Robbie was seen leaving Delevingne’s West Hollywood home.

The model’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, was also reportedly seen on the property, leaving in a black SUV at 11am.

While it’s unclear whether Cara, 30, was home for any of the visits, Robbie and Poppy’s trips came a week after the “Paper Towns” star’s erratic behavior at Van Nuys Airport raised concern.



The "Barbie" actress visited Delevingne at 1 pm and left for the airport four hours later.

The “Barbie” actress visited Delevingne at 1 pm and left for the airport four hours later. Getty Images Next

On September 5, Cara was photographed arriving two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane, dangling her sock-clad feet in the back seat of a car en route.

The star of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” disembarked from the aircraft after 45 minutes. She was taken in the same SUV she arrived in after dropping her cell phone several times while talking on it.



The model also received a visit from her sister Poppy Delevingne.

The model also received a visit from her sister Poppy Delevingne. Dave Benett/Getty Images for E1 Next

Cara has since missed the launch of her collection in honor of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. She was also conspicuously absent from the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, despite her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars in attendance.

In July, Cara made headlines for her red carpet antics with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Robbie and Delevingne are longtime friends. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Cara called herself a “hype woman” in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon the following month, explaining, “I was living my best life, but people thought it was a little weird. People think I’m a little weird, but that’s me. Shameless.”

Robbie and Cara have been friends since co-starring in “Suicide Squad” in 2016.

The London native called the Oscar nominee the “most down to earth person” in a 2017 Daily Telegraph interview, saying, “I love her. She is so hardworking.”

The duo celebrated Cara’s birthday together in August, along with Sienna Miller and more friends.