Match service: Gurias Coloradas x Corinthians – Final/Brasileirão A1

Date: 09/18 (Sunday)

Time: 11 am

Opening the gates: 10 am

> Income value;

> Acquisition dates;

> Access flows;

> Access for minors under 18 years of age;

> Protocols;

> CAS;

+ Parking;

Income value

Sector full

(Members and non-members) P2 to P8 1 kg of non-perishable food Tower 14 (Adversary) 1 kg of non-perishable food

Acquisition dates

Opening: 9/14 (Wednesday), from 10 am.

Closure: 9/18 (Sunday) at 12pm.

BOX OFFICE: Tickets can also be purchased at the Club’s box office, next to Ginásio Gigantinho, on 09/18, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Members with guaranteed access: must access with the card at any gate available at the bottom.

Members with Check-In: To check-in, normally access the Member Areainforming your registration and password. Check-In will be automatically credited to your access card.

Members who purchase tickets: go to sales arealogin informing registration and password and get your ticket free of charge. The Ticket will be automatically credited to your access card.

Non-members: go to sales arealogin, buy your ticket at no cost and print your e-ticket.

Stadium access flows

Get there as early as possible to avoid long lines!

1 – Access to the Stadium will be carried out at all the lower gates, as selected at Check-In or ticket purchase.

2 – To access the Stadium, it is mandatory to present the E-ticket, photo identification document and the 1 kg of non-perishable food.

3 – The service entry for employees and third parties who will work on the game will take place through Gate 3 – exclusively with accreditation, held at Gigantinho.

4 – The Stadium patio will be protected by a security perimeter, with free access for fans through points controlled by the Club’s security.

5 – Controlled access will be distributed along Avenida Padre Cacique, Rua Nestor Ludwig, Statue of Fernandão and the garage building.

Access for under 18s

Check below all the information about access for children (0 to 11 years old) and teenagers (12 to 17 years old).

GENERAL RULE: All children and teenagers, members or non-members, need to confirm their presence at the Stadium, purchasing a ticket.

Lap children up to 4 years: Admission is free and must be accompanied by a responsible person. They are exempt from confirming attendance.

5 to 11 years:

– Coloradinho partner: must carry out the Check-In at Members Area.

– Non-member: Admission is free, and the person responsible must issue the voucher (free of charge).

After completing the access procedure via the website, the minor will be able to attend the stadium so that you can be identified at one of the four stations that will be installed in the yardwhere the person responsible must present the Coloradinho wallet to the access operator with the Check-in duly carried out or, in the case of non-member children, the exchange voucher.

After checking the valid access, children will receive an official Club ID wristbandwhich will allow quick and safe access to all the turnstiles in the free area of ​​the stadium, always accompanying the person in charge.

It is important to note that after reading the wallet or voucher at the children’s identification points, they will lose their validity. The wristband guarantees entry into the stadium.

Only children will access with the wristband. Those responsible must have their respective accesses by membership card loaded at Check-in or admission.

Fan procedures at the Stadium

Posters with guidelines for fans will be posted throughout the internal area of ​​the Stadium, aimed at clarifying doubts about the procedures that must be followed during the presence. It is recommended to consume food or drinks in the signposted areas and on the seats.

CAS

The Member Service Center (CAS) is open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 6 pm. This Sunday, it will not be open!

Phone: (51) 3230-4600 – Option 2

Email: cas@internacional.com.br

For more information, Click here.