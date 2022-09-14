Men’s brain shrinks after birth of first child, study says

An international study carried out by researchers at the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, Spain, revealed that the birth of the first child causes changes in the parents’ brain structure. According to scientists, their organ shrinks: on average, men lose 1% to 2% of the volume of the cortex after the baby arrives.

Previous studies have shown that motherhood can cause changes in women’s brain structure, with changes in limbic subcortical networks associated with pregnancy hormones. The change theoretically decreases the gray matter, but helps them focus on the baby, increase empathy and rapprochement with the child. This is also why they are more forgetful and have difficulty in logical reasoning.

“Studying parents offers a unique opportunity to explore how the parenting experience can shape the human brain when pregnancy is not experienced directly,” the study authors explain in the article published last Wednesday (7/9) in the journal Cerebral. Cortex, linked to Oxford Academic.

The researchers collected magnetic resonance imaging and data from 20 men during their partner’s pregnancy and up to eight months after the birth of their first child. The research also had information from a control group formed by 17 volunteers without children.

They sought to understand whether the transition to parenthood caused anatomical changes in volume, thickness and in the cerebral cortex – the outer layer of gray matter.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Cerebral aneurysm is a swelling in one of the blood vessels that carry blood to the brain. It has the shape of a balloon that can increase in size, becoming more and more fragile, until it breaks. When this happens, a hemorrhagic cerebrovascular accident (CVA) is provoked, which can lead to death.SCIEPRO/ Getty Images ***Photo-aneurysm-cerebral.jpg There are two types of aneurysm: the ruptured, which is the aneurysm that has not yet ruptured, and the unruptured, which is ruptured and characterizes a serious medical emergency.ZEPHYR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***Photo-woman-feeling-head-ache.jpg In most cases, a brain aneurysm causes no symptoms before it ruptures or leaks, but some people may experience tingling in the face, mental confusion, pain behind the eyes, double vision, and dilated vision.PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images ***Picture-woman-vomiting-inside-the-vase.jpg In case the aneurysm has grown, the individual may experience severe headache, seizures, a feeling that the head is hot, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and even fainting.Piotr Marcinski / EyeEm / Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Photo-ambulance-running-with-patient.jpg When symptoms appear, help should be called immediately.Ted Horowitz/Getty Images ***Photo-woman-feeling-ache-in-head-2.jpg However, it is important to point out that there are other problems that can cause similar symptoms, such as migraine, for example. If the headache is intense and frequent, a specialist should be consulted to identify the correct cause. PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***Picture-person-smoking.jpg Although the reasons for the development of a brain aneurysm are still unknown, there are some factors that can increase the risk, such as being a smoker, drinking too much alcohol and using drugs.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images ***Ilustracao-material-genetico.jpg Also, having a family history of aneurysm, uncontrolled high blood pressure, polycystic ovary disease, aortic narrowing, or brain malformation can also increase the chance of developing a brain aneurysm.koto_feja/ Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***Picture-patient-doing-tomography.jpg Diagnostic imaging tests of the head, including computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, or cerebral angiography, are indicated for the evaluation of brain structuresWalrus Images/ Getty Images 0

Although they did not show changes in the limbic subcortical networks – as in women – the men showed signs of reduced volume of the visual system and brain changes in the cortex, an area of ​​the brain involved in social understanding.

Scientists don’t know exactly why the changes happen. “The results suggest a unique role for the visual system in helping parents recognize their children and respond accordingly. This hypothesis needs to be confirmed in future studies”, say the researchers.

In the opinion of experts, the study supports the idea that the transition to paternity can represent a significant window of changes in the organ to adapt the individual to the changes promoted by paternity.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.