Merentiel analyzes adaptation to Palmeiras: “Improving to be at the team level” | palm trees

Miguel Merentiel continues in search of space at Palmeiras. Hired in the mid-year window, the striker took the field only four times for the club, starting only in his debut, against América-MG, away from home.

At 26, the Uruguayan is following the process of adaptation. Abel Ferreira stated that the striker needed to overcome his shyness to be able to develop and gain space in the team.

Merentiel comments on adaptation at Palmeiras

Merentiel scored the first goal with the Verdão shirt in the draw with Bragantino, away from home, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Now, the striker hopes to have more peace of mind to get opportunities in the final stretch of the season.

– I am working a lot day by day and improving to be at the level of the team and compete well. About the first goal with a shirt as big as Palmeiras, I was very happy. My goal is to keep improving and always be available to the coach – said Merentiel.

1 of 2 Merentiel in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Merentiel in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Merentiel only entered the field for 72 minutes before going almost a month without having more chances with Abel Ferreira. In the last three games of Verdão, the striker entered the field twice, adding another 26 minutes with the shirt of Palmeiras.

Gradually, the Uruguayan is managing to gain the confidence of Abel Ferreira and is an option considered by the coach for the role of centre-forward, which continues to be played by Rony and has the competition of López and Rafael Navarro in the squad.

Review Merentiel’s goal for Palmeiras against Bragantino

Even without taking the field in the victory over Juventude, Merentiel admitted that the victory was important to leave behind any possibility of trauma after the elimination in the Libertadores semifinal.

– This match was super important for the whole team after the defeat in Libertadores. And it was really good to win the three points and stay in the lead. Now it’s time to continue working on a day-to-day basis and I believe that we should follow this path, which in the end will be all right – concluded the Uruguayan.

Merentiel is one of Abel Ferreira’s options for the classic against Santos, next Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, on the 27th

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with 54 points, eight above Internacional, the current vice-leader. There are 12 rounds left for the competition to end.

