Mobile only for banking app and anti-theft program: learn to increase security and avoid digital scams – News









Large cities are experiencing an epidemic of cell phone thefts and robberies. In addition to suffering material loss, the population feeds an even greater sense of insecurity and fear, with recent reports of lightning kidnappings and bank accounts being cleared by criminals.

According to data released by the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, between 2018 and 2021, about 3.7 million cell phones were stolen or stolen in Brazil.

Segmented data from last year show that a device was stolen or stolen per minute in the national territory. This information shows that criminal groups have migrated the execution of crimes against property to digital environments.

An example of this, already mentioned above, was the explosion of cases of lightning kidnappings in São Paulo, carried out by the “Pix gang”.

“(The Pix gang) became a fad(sic) among criminals and what ends up happening is that this crime gained a scale because of this Pix issue”, says Diógenes Lucca, founder of Gate (Special Tactical Actions Group) at Military Police of São Paulo and specialist in public security.

“My best recommendation is that people have a cell phone at home for banking applications, so they don’t have to use the cell phone they use in everyday life. This helps a lot”, adds Diógenes.

The ease of making large transfers via the victims’ cell phones, and the large-scale violence in the cases, forced the Central Bank to impose a limit of R$ 1,000 for transfers made between individuals from 8 pm to 6 am. The measure went into effect in October last year.

In addition to this type of crime, reports of customers of digital banks and other financial institutions who suffered almost irreparable financial losses after robberies in which criminals were able to access the home screen of the device, and then make bank transfers and loans, went viral on social media.

Fabio Assolini, director of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team for Latin America, gives tips on preventive actions to avoid greater damage, in addition to theft, and immediate actions in the event of a robbery.







What to do after your cell phone is stolen?





“First of all, it is important to try to block the accounts. Call your mobile service provider to ask for the line to be blocked. (…) Another very important step is, whether or not you have your cell phone locked, call the bank to notify you that the phone linked to the account has been stolen, to help you block access to the application and protest banking operations. carried out by criminals”, he says.

Despite the insecurity, the digitalization of services and the practicality of use make it almost unthinkable for people to stop using banking apps on their cell phones on a daily basis. Therefore, preventive actions become increasingly important to minimize the chances of financial loss.







What preventive measures can the cell phone owner take to make it difficult for criminals to act in the event of theft?

undefined





In banking applications, Fabio says that “the ideal scenario would be to use biometric authentication in the apps”, in addition to installing anti-theft software on the cell phone, which has a series of features to block private access to the device.

“The anti-theft software has specific features for this type of situation, such as remote erasing, blocking critical apps (such as bank apps), requiring biometric authentication when opening it, a function that prevents the app from being uninstalled. anti-theft and blocking access to the device settings, in addition to tracking functions via GPS, the possibility of photographing the thief using the front camera, automatic device blocking function when the SIM card is removed, among other important functions”, explains the specialist.

In these types of theft, criminals during the approach usually ask the owner to unlock the device, but according to Fabio, a password with simple numbers, such as birthdays, are easier to discover.

“It is safer to use a password manager, which creates complex passwords, fills them in at the time of access, without the person having to remember them. In addition, access to the password manager is done through biometric authentication — a safer way than leaving passwords written down in a notebook”, he explains.

















What not to do with your phone for your own safety?







Assolini also reveals actions that cell phone owners commit that jeopardize their own security, and that due to inattention can cause a huge headache in case of theft or robbery.

An example is people who write down the electronic bank password in the notebook or in conversations in messaging applications on the device. “Bad security practice”, he classifies.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Daniel Pinheiro





