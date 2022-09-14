monarch knew he was going to die in Scotland

According to Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair magazine, Queen Elizabeth II knew she would die at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. At the age of 96, the monarch chose to spend the rest of her days at the castle, as she was in poorer health.

“The Queen knew she would not make it back to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace alive. I believe she wanted to be at Balmoral and she wanted to die there. And the fact that she did so peacefully is truly a blessing,” the correspondent said.

For the expert, Balmoral was the only place where Elizabeth II could set aside her commitments to the crown. There, she had the possibility to look more at her family and distance herself from the real demands.

In addition, the Queen had a special affection for Balmoral, as it was the favorite place of Prince Philip, her husband, who passed away in April last year.

Although Katie Nicholl hypothesizes that Elizabeth chose to spend her last days on the estate, the Queen followed her ritual of traveling to Scotland every summer and returning to London only in October.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday and the tribute ceremonies take place in the United Kingdom until the 19th, when she will be buried. On her death, her firstborn, Prince Charles, assumed the crown and became King Charles III.