MOTELX’ 22 | Silent Night, under review

Between festive despair and politeness set aside, “Silent Night” by Camille Griffin presents an apocalyptic Christmas tale. The film premiered on Toronto Festival of last year, before hitting British cinemas in time for the holidays. Now thanks to MOTELX, this strange exercise in terror arrived in Portugal, where it was part of the Room Service section of the festival. Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis, famous for his work on “Jojo Rabbit,” star in the tape.

Large parties of family and friends, especially those dinners to celebrate Christmas and other such festivities, can be apparatuses defined by discomfort. The feverish need for collective pleasure leads to choking expectation, stress and corrosive anxiety. No wonder these situations are predisposed to interpersonal tensions and heated arguments, disagreements punctuated by forced smiles, and another sip to see if alcohol soothes the nerves. For that reason, it is difficult to perceive whether the discomfort felt in the first acts of “Silent Night” is more of an unimportant banality or a sign of something sinister.

Director Camille Griffin’s first feature film is set in rural areas somewhere in England. Times are festive and we watch as a couple prepares to welcome several friends in a huge house that, we will discover, does not even belong to them. There is something strange in the air, but it is difficult to specify what. Nell paces like a dizzy cockroach, while Simon looks half enraptured. The kids are in absentia, especially Art who is showing an early irritation. The biggest shock comes with throwing up swear words without either parent complaining.

And then the guests begin to arrive, all of them dressed up for what should have been a friends’ party. Men wear black suits with bows around their necks and women look ready to go to a gala. Sandra is covered in sequins from head to toe, a gaudy sight that overshadows her husband Tony but is not unlike her daughter. Kitty looks like a fur and tulle doll, treating everyone around her like a cranky despot. Alex and Bella are a somewhat disjointed couple – the first woman seems stunned by silent trauma and the other is a spectacle of social abrasion. That leaves good-looking James and his American girlfriend Sophie, who just found out she was pregnant.

Gradually, Griffin reveals the reality of the situation, culminating in a hell of a dinner where there’s only one potato for each guest and Russian conspiracies come out of the kids’ mouths. In an ecological version of the end of days, Earth has manifested a mysterious cloud that has been claiming lives across the planet. There is no way to stop the catastrophe and all life touched by the mist dies in great suffering. That’s why the British government has given a pill to all its citizens – excluding immigrants and homeless people – so they can ingest the poison and die painlessly before the cloud arrives.

The apocalypse is scheduled for the early hours of December 26th, hence this fatalistic Christmas-style party. Much is said about this unstoppable tragedy, as everyone tries to remain calm in the face of the end of everything and everyone. The premise is intriguing, no doubt, but something falters in the execution of this human drama. The actors try to give the characters three-dimensionality, but they all have the depth of a pond, sabotaging their interpreters. It also doesn’t help when these caricatured figures are forced to behave in counterintuitive ways to avenge the plot surprises. It seems that people act according to the mechanical dictates of the plot twist rather than being people.

All of this leads to big trouble for Griffin and company – “Silent Night” relies on the hurt feelings generated by its climax, but it’s hard to worry about the cast when they all seem so fake. The social game of keeping calm in the face of horror is interesting, but too decorous to really serve as a study of a society facing the apocalypse. Extreme passivity also seems dishonest when it claims to be so transversal to the collective. Only Art manages to give some human breath to the tape, making the young Roman Griffin Davis the tape’s salvation despite playing opposite so many heavyweights of English cinema. There’s something amusing about the way the best role in “Silent Night” goes to the director’s son – yet another victory for Hollywood nepotism.