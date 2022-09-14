Moto G200 5G with Snapdragon 888+ reaches lowest price to date on offer – Tecnoblog

O Moto G200 5G reached its best price this Wednesday (14). the cell phone of Motorola is on sale at Magazine Luiza for BRL 2,186.19 in cash, when considering the 10% cashback by Zoom. Among its highlights are the advanced datasheet with the Snapdragon 888+, the triple 108-megapixel camera and the 144 Hz display.

Moto G200 5G is on sale with more affordable price and Zoom cashback (Image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

The promotion is offered alongside the Zoom cashback. To guarantee the discount, you must log in to the platform before accessing the Magazine Luiza website.

Now just access Magazine Luiza’s virtual store to make the purchase. So, when buy it in cash for R$ 2,429.10, the final value drops to R$ 2,186.19, when considering the return of R$ 242.91. A huge discount on the launch price (R$ 4,999).

After purchase, 10% of the purchase price will be available on your Zoom account within 35 days.

📱 Is the Moto G200 5G worth it?

Despite being part of the Moto G line, the phone has advanced specifications. This is the case of the Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, one of the most powerful of Qualcomm today. The datasheet also adds 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 watt recharge.

Another highlight revolves around the triple camera. In our tests, the 108-megapixel main sensor ensured satisfying images. In addition, the ultrawide camera can be used for macro, an attraction for those who want to record details of objects.

The 6.8-inch screen is another highlight. In addition to the Full HD+ resolution (2460 x 1080 pixels), the 144 Hz refresh rate is a specification that guarantees smoother graphics in games and videos. The smartphone still has IP52 certification and fingerprint reader.

🛍 Where do you have more offers like this one?

TB findings: real curation of offers, no tail tied (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

At Achados do TB, we do research and curation of promotions. Afterwards, we publish the best offers in our Telegram and WhatsApp groups.

Our commitment is to you. That’s why we don’t have a tail with any store or manufacturer, which allows us to advertise even offers where we don’t receive commissions. 🙂

Be sure to join the groups as the offers can run out quickly. So you will never miss an opportunity Moto G200 5G for BRL 2,186.19 in cash with 10% cashback (BRL 242.91) via Zoom.

Ethics Notice: When you click on an affiliate link, the price does not change for you and we receive a commission.