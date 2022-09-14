Movie ‘The Nightingale’: What we know about the next movie

Image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

the nightingale, Kristin HannahThe 2015 2015 novel, set during World War II, is getting the big screen treatment. The next film of the same name has been in the works since 2015. Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in the project together, marking their first joint project since 2001. I am Sam. It will also be the first time that Dakota, 28, and Elle, 24, have played sisters in a movie. the nightingale went through a bumpy pre-production journey and filming has yet to take place.

The upcoming film tells the same story as Kristin’s 61-year-old novel. It follows two sisters who struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France during World War II. Here’s everything you need to know about the nightingale movie, including the cast and crew, release date and more.

‘The Nightingale’ Cast and Crew

As mentioned earlier, the Fanning sisters are starring in the nightingale. Dakota will play Vianne Mauriac, the older sister of Isabelle Rossignol, who will be played by Elle. In the book, which begins on the eve of World War II, Vianne is a teacher and mother who lives in France. She is estranged from her sister Isabelle, who takes a very active role in resisting the German occupation of France. As of September 2022, Elle and Dakota are the only actors who have been cast. the nightingale.

French actress/filmmaker Melanie Laurent39, is driving the nightingale. Melanie starred memorable Quentin TarantinoWWII movie Inglourious Basterds. This will be Melanie’s second American feature film that she has directed, after the 2018 thriller Galveston which also starred Elle. Dana Stevens is writing the screenplay for the film. She wrote the script for the new action movie The King Woman starring Viola Davis.

TriStar Pictures and Cantillon Company are producing the nightingale and Sony Pictures is distributing. Sony owns TriStar Pictures and has entered into a deal with Netflix and The Walt Disney Company to stream and stream the nightingale and other Sony films after their theatrical releases. This means the nightingale could end up on streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

How close will the film be to the novel?

the nightingale the film is expected to have a similar story to the novel, although it is possible that there will be some changes. In the book, Viannne (who will be played by Dakota) and her 8-year-old daughter experience the German occupation of France, while her husband is drafted into the war. She hides Jewish children from the Nazis and is subjected to horrific physical and sexual abuse at the hands of a German officer. Isabelle (who will be played by Elle) joins the French Resistance and helps Allied pilots escape Nazi-occupied territory. The book was inspired by the Belgian woman Andrew de Jonghwho helped the Allied Forces during the war.

As of 2021, Kristin’s novel has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide and has been published in 45 languages. This is the first film adaptation of the nightingale. TriStar Pictures acquired the rights to the book in March 2015. Elizabeth Cantillonand then Michelle MacLaren, were hired to direct the project, but both dropped out. In December 2019, Melanie Laurent signed on as director with Dana Stevens as screenwriter and Elizabeth Cantillon still on the production team. Dakota and Elle were cast in the lead roles three months later.

Release date of

the nightingale does not yet have a release date. In fact, TriStar actually removed the film from its October 2021 release schedule. The film was scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020, when filming would begin earlier that year in Budapest, Hungary, and Los Angeles. But production was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing TriStar to push the release date back to December 22, 2021 and then to December 23, 2022. There is no release date for the nightingale at the moment and filming hasn’t even started yet.

After production wrapped, Melanie focused on directing her French supernatural thriller film. The Mad Women’s Ball. This project was launched in September 2021. Melanie most recently addressed the nightingale‘s in a September 2021 interview. “It’s too complicated for me to talk about [‘The Nightingale’]because we haven’t found any solution at the moment,” she said. IndieWire. While the future of the film seems to be up in the air, fans are still hoping to see the gritty, gritty story of the novel unfold on the big screen.