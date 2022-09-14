Movie with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie gets trailer; watch

Damien Chazelle’s new period movie “Babylon”, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, got its first trailer on Tuesday (13).



“Babylon” will be set in the period known as Old Hollywood, and the trailer features a variety of characters that were hot in the film industry at the time.

Against the backdrop of changes in the entertainment world, with the departure of silent films to the arrival of talkies, the film presents the chaos of the period that made actors and directors have to adapt to the new environment quickly.

The trailer below already shows that “Babilônia” will delve into the wild lives of people involved in the industry at the time, intertwined with Hollywood itself, with lots of joviality and music.

“Babilônia” finished its recordings in October 2021, and came from an idea by Damien Chazelle, from the period when he moved to Los Angeles about 15 years ago. He eventually began developing the project after the release of “First Man,” his 2018 film, with the idea of ​​creating a love letter to the formative years of modern Hollywood.

Chazelle is an increasingly established director, with critical and popular hits like 2014’s “Whiplash” and 2016’s “La La Land” that set the stage for his Old Hollywood tale, “Babylon.”

The film has a cast full of established names that include Olivia Wilde, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Jean Smart, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, PJ Byrne, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin and Max Minghella.

“Babilônia” will hit US theaters on two dates, with a limited first release on December 25, followed by a national release on January 6, 2023. In Brazil, the film opens in theaters on January 19, 2023.

