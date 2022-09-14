My Ex Is A Spy, in the Megapix Session, Liam Neeson Double Program and the national comedy Correndo Atrás are the highlights of the week

Disclosure

Thursday’s attraction (15) is three films in which the villains will regret teasing the protagonists, starting at 7:05 pm. Scientist Bruce Banner in The incredible Hulk; Sheriff Ray Owens in The last challenge; and a retired hitman in John Wick – Back in the Game are in the Special Don’t Mess With Who’s Quiet.

My Ex Is A Spy is the premiere of the week in the Megapix Session, Friday (16), at 21h. The plot features two friends being forced to venture on a mission across Europe, when one of them discovers that her ex is a secret agent and may be in need of help. Mila Kunis stars in this action-packed comedy. Unmissable!

Saturday (17) is the day of star Liam Neeson in a double dose on Megapix, starting at 17:10. The actor, darling of action movies, stars in the feature films No scales, like an ex-cop who has to find a killer on a flight; and finds himself involved in an assassination plot by a mysterious woman in The passenger in the Liam Neeson Double Program.

The highlight of Monday (19) on the channel are three titles with kings and princes, starting at 5:05 pm. Moisés, played by Guilherme Winter, in the national drama The Ten Commandments — The Movie; the Royal Family of the Far Far Away Kingdom in Shrek 2; and Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy, in A Prince in New York can be seen in Megapix Royalty.

Tuesday’s attraction (20) is the movie Chasing, starting at 7:25 pm. The Brazilian comedy tells the story of a handyman who becomes a soccer scout and dreams of transforming a young man into the sport’s newest sensation; and features a strong cast with Ailton Graça and Lázaro Ramos, in addition to Hélio de la Peña, who also wrote the script together with director Jeferson De.

THURSDAY (15)

Special Don’t Mess With Who’s Quiet

The incredible Hulk

On Thursday, the 15th, at 19:05

Bruce Banner, a scientist on the run from the US government, must find a cure for the monster he becomes whenever he gets angry.

Directed by: Louis Letterrier

Cast: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth

USA. 2008. Action. 102 min.

The last challenge

On Thursday, the 15th, at 21:00

The boss of a drug cartel escapes from prison and flees towards Mexico. But, before reaching his objective, he will need to pass through the town of Sheriff Ray Owens.

Directed by: Kim Jee-Woon

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Knoxville, Rodrigo Santoro

USA. 2013. Action. 108 min.

John Wick – Back in the Game

On Thursday, the 15th, at 23:00

A former hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who killed his dog and stole everything from him.

Directed by: Chad Stahelski, David Leitch

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, John Leguizamo, Dean Winters

China. USA. UK. 2014. Action. 101 min.

FRIDAY (16)

Megapix session

My Ex Is A Spy

On Friday, the 16th, at 21:00

Audrey and a friend are surprised by criminals who start a pursuit of the duo. Soon, she discovers that the events are linked to her ex-boyfriend Drew, who has omitted to be a government spy.

Directed by: Susanna Fogel

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan, Lolly Adefope

Canada. USA. Hungary. 2018. Comedy. 112 min.

SATURDAY (17)

Great Movies Session/Double Program Liam Neeson

No scales

On Saturday, the 17th, at 17:10

During a flight, Agent Bill receives messages saying that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes if $150 million is not deposited into an account. He then begins an investigation.

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore, Michelle Dockery

Canada. USA. France. UK. Thriller. 2014. 106 min.

The passenger

On Saturday the 17th at 7:10 pm

Michael has been taking the same train ride for 10 years. The day he is fired, a mysterious woman offers him $100,000 for a mission. If he fails, everyone on board, in addition to his family, will die.

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Liam Neeson, Jonathan Banks, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

USA. France. 2018. Action. 101 min.

MONDAY (19)

Megapix royalty

The Ten Commandments — The Movie

On Monday, the 19th, at 17:05

Taken in by Pharaoh’s daughter as a baby, Moses grows up as a prince of Egypt, but turns against his adoptive family in favor of the people of Israel, who will be led to liberation.

Directed by: Alexandre Avancini

Cast: Guilherme Winter, Sérgio Marone, Camila Rodrigues

Brazil. Drama. 2016. 120 min.

Shrek 2

On Monday, the 19th, at 19:25

Fiona’s father discovers that his daughter did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed. Now, Shrek must fight to prove his worth and get his wife back.

Directed by: Andrew Adamson, Conrad Vernon, Kelly Asbury

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Julie Andrews, Mike Myers, Rupert Everett

USA. 2004. Children. 92 min.

A Prince in New York

On Monday, the 19th, at 21:00

Akeem, prince of an African country, goes to the United States to find his true love. With their faithful companion Semmi, they go on great adventures disguised as poor people on the streets of Queens.

Directed by: John Landis

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones

USA. 1988. Comedy. 115 min.

TUESDAY (20)

Chasing

On Tuesday, the 20th, at 19:25

Ventania, a worker who does everything he can to pay the bills, becomes a football talent scout. That’s when he meets a disabled person, who despite the difficulties, has a lot of talent.

Directed by: Jefferson De

Cast: Ailton Graça, Hélio de la Peña, Juliana Alves, Lellê, Lázaro Ramos, Juan Paiva, Nicole Bahls

Brazil. 2018. Comedy. 86 min.