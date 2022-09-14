“My objective is…”; Merentiel faces challenges at Palmeiras and delivers details linked to Liberta’s departure

Palmeiras has consolidated itself as a one of the main teams of the country in recent years. Along with Atlético-MG and Flamengo, Alviverde presented itself as one of the favorites to win the heavyweight titles this season. What differentiates the Barra Funda team from the others is the double championship followed by Libertadores, something that no Brazilian did since São Paulo in the 90’s. The possibility of reaching the tri filled fans with hope, but not everything worked out.

One of the team’s reinforcements in 2022, striker Merentiel made it evident the weight that elimination in the continental tournament had within the squad. According to him, the victory over Juventude, last Saturday (10th), was even more important for bringing motivation back to the players coached by Abel Ferreira. According to the Uruguayan, there is still a future for Palmeiras this season.

“This match was super important for the whole team after the defeat in Libertadores. And it was really good to win the three points and stay in the lead. Now it’s time to continue working on a day-to-day basis and I believe that we must follow this path, which in the end will be all right”reveals Merentiel.

The player arrived at Alviverde in July and so far try to sign on the main team. Target of criticism from part of the crowd, the player spoke about the adaptation period in Brazil. The striker argued that he plans to increase his level in the team and that daily seek improvement. After having scored the first goal with the Alviverde shirt, against Red Bull Bragantino, the striker declared he was even happier.

“I’m working a lot day to day and improving to be at the level of the team and compete well. About the first goal with a shirt as big as Palmeiras’, I was very happy. My goal is to keep improving and always be available to the coach.”explains the Uruguayan player.