Nasa again postpones launch of new rocket to the moon – News

NASA announced last Monday (12) that the launch of the space agency’s new rocket to the moon, already aborted twice due to technical problems, will not take place before September 27.

The long-awaited test flight of the Artemis 1 mission, with no crew on board, aims to test the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, as well as the Orion capsule, which will transport astronauts in the future.

The date will depend on whether engineering teams are able to successfully complete an SLS fuel tank test and whether they receive a special exemption to prevent further battery testing in an emergency rocket destruction system.

Without this exemption, the rocket will have to return to the assembly building, which would delay the schedule by several weeks.





The September 27 launch window will open at 11:37 am local time for 70 minutes, with the mission scheduled to end on November 5. A possible second window is planned for October 2, NASA said.

The launch of the new rocket had been canceled on August 29, and again on September 3, due to technical problems – a setback that delays the effective start of the American Artemis Moon return program.

The SLS, an orange and white megarocket that has never flown before, has been in development for over a decade. For this first mission, Orion will venture up to 64,000 kilometers behind the Moon, farther than any other manned spacecraft.

One of the mission’s main objectives is to test the capsule’s heat shield, the largest ever built. Upon returning to the Earth’s atmosphere, it will have to withstand a speed of 40,000 kilometers per hour and a temperature equivalent to half that recorded on the surface of the Sun.





The next mission, Artemis 2, in 2024, will take astronauts but not land on the Moon. That honor will be reserved for the crew of Artemis 3, which will not launch until 2025. After that, NASA expects to carry out about one mission a year.

The US agency’s plan is to build a space station in lunar orbit, called the Gateway, and a base on the surface of the Moon.

NASA intends to test the technologies needed to send the first humans to Mars there: new suits, a vehicle to move and a possible use of lunar water, among other goals.

According to space agency director Bill Nelson, there could be an attempted multi-year round-trip to Mars aboard Orion in the late 2030s.



