NASA sets third rocket launch attempt on September 27

The US space agency (NASA) announced on Monday (12) that it will try to launch the new SLS lunar rocket for the third time on September 27.

The launch window will open at 11:37 am (local time) for 70 minutes, with the mission scheduled to end on November 5th.

A second window is scheduled for October 2, NASA said.

Last week, the agency said it hoped to launch the SLS on September 23 or 27.

The Sept. 27 launch of the SLS rocket depends on a special nullification that NASA will have to obtain to avoid retesting the batteries of a rocket’s emergency destruction system if it strays from its trajectory into a populated area.

If the agency does not obtain the cancellation, the rocket will have to return to the hangar, which will delay the launch schedule for several weeks.

Since August 17, the equipment has been on the launch pad.

The 98-meter-tall SLS is NASA’s most powerful rocket with which the United States intends to return astronauts to the moon’s orbit in 2024 and to the surface in 2025, a year later than expected.

Only US astronauts, 12 in all and all men, have set foot on the Moon. The last time was in December 1972.

Technical problems, such as fuel leaks and lack of cooling of one of the main engines, prevented the SLS from taking off twice, on 29 August and 3 September.

Like the SLS, the Orion spacecraft, attached to the rocket at the top, stayed on the ground. The flight, without crew, would serve to test the performance and safety of the spacecraft in orbit of the Moon before taking astronauts.

Orion has the largest heat shield ever created and is designed to stay in space longer than any other spacecraft for astronauts without docking with a space station.

Unlike the SLS rocket – which is not reusable, the Orion spacecraft is partially reusable.

The SLS test flight is part of the first mission of the new American lunar program Artemis, with which NASA hopes to “establish sustainable missions” on the Moon from 2028 onwards, in order to later send astronauts to Mars.

In 2025, if the dates don’t change yet again, the United States wants to put the first female astronaut and the first black astronaut on the Moon.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.