Netflix announces “Marriage at Blind 3” date and trailer for TUDUM!

Netflix announced on Wednesday (14) the official premiere date of the new season of “Marriage Is Blind”. The American version of the reality show arrives in October, but this is not the only news revealed by the streaming service. The platform also released the trailer for Tudum: A worldwide event for Netflix fans, which should deliver various information about films and series such as “Bridgerton”, “Heartstopper”, “Stranger Things”, among others.

“Marriage at Blind 3” gets teaser and premiere date

The teaser for season 3 of “Marriage at Blind” was published by Netflix on its social networks and advanced the launch date of the new year of the program that carries out an experiment to bring together 15 men and 15 women in which they meet, without being able to see, and in the end they can ask each other to marry them and meet in person.

The video shows the speeches of some participants, indicating what is to come. “We came here to surrender to love”, admits one of them. “I don’t like everyone, but I hope to please him,” says another. At the end, we still have a sneak peek at one of the weddings that will be held on the reality show.

Finally, Netflix reveals that the 3rd year of “Marriage in the Blind” will arrive on the platform on the day october 19in just over a month.

Watch the teaser for Tudum: A Worldwide Fan Event

On the same day, Netflix also shared the first teaser for Tudum: A Worldwide Fan Event. In the preview, we see great movie and series stars, such as Noah Centineo, gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth and the cast of “Stranger Things”, “Outer Banks” and “Bridgerton”. There is even participation of a Brazilian among them: Camila Queiroz is present in the teaser and should show what the streaming service is saving for the public in Brazil.

Watch:

During the event, we’ll learn secrets, never-before-seen footage and footage, and exclusive news about the company’s best shows, first-run movies, and even games. Tudum will take place on the day September 24 Starting at 2 pm in Brasilia time.

The streaming service has confirmed that we will also have news about “Round 6”, “Lupin”“Berlin” – the spin-off of “La Casa de Papel”, “The Crown”, “The Witcher”, “Alice in Borderland”, “Rescue 2”, “The School of Good and Evil”, among other successful productions in the catalogue. The five events that will bring together stars from around the world delivering exclusive information on 120 movies and series can be seen on Netflix’s YouTube channels.