New archaeological excavations show life of early modern humans

posted on 09/13/2022 17:49



(credit: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil)

Recent archaeological excavations carried out in Romania have provided some insights into the life pattern and crafts of early modern humans in Europe, who lived around 40,000 years ago. The findings may provide insights into how the homo sapiens adapted to the newly populated continent.

The artifacts discovered by the researchers indicate that they were geared towards producing patterned chipped stone blades, which could have been used in arrows or spears. Furthermore, it has also been observed that whetstones were used to straighten wooden rods.

Microscopic analysis showed that most of the artifacts’ surfaces were unused, which may indicate that the site was used for tool making, and they were later transported elsewhere. Geochemical evidence suggests that the artifacts were moved to places 300 km away.





The excavations also indicated changes in the livelihoods of Homo Sapiens and Neanderthals. “Close contemporary fossils indicate that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals interbred, but we still don’t know what that means for the ways in which their mutual lifestyles were changing and how we can see this in their archaeological remains. relationship between these early Homo sapiens and early Neanderthals,” said Jacopo Gennai, from the Institute of Archeology at the University of Cologne.

The excavations were carried out at Românesti, in western Romania. The excavation was led by archaeologist Wei Chu of the University of Cologne (Germany) and the University of Leiden (Netherlands), with contributions from Jacopo Gennai of the University of Cologne (Germany) and the University of Pisa (Italy). The results of the study were published in Nature: Scientific Reports.