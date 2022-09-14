New iOS identifies ‘Shopee AirPods’ during pairing

The new iOS 16available for installation on compatible iPhone models since yesterday, will send alerts about pairing between branded devices with “Unverified AirPods” by the system. The notification will be displayed as soon as the first connection between devices is made.

The idea is to warn the user about fake copies, encouraging certification that the device is “genuine”, says Apple, in a statement published last Monday, 12. The document was spotted by developer Steve Moser.

“If you get this alert when trying to connect AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, make sure your headphones are genuine.” If not, Apple recommends contacting the original seller of the headphones.

If you prefer, the user can proceed with the pairing normally. But iOS 16 warns that some functions of the headphones may not be activated “as expected”, although Apple does not define what they are.

Since Apple launched AirPods in 2016 as the first wireless headphone product for the iPhone, several copies have appeared on the market, mimicking the device’s design and functionality.

On social networks, it is common to find Brazilian users who claim to have purchased the “Shoee AirPods”a Chinese retailer that sells these products at around R$100, compared to the figure of R$1,400 found on the American brand’s website.