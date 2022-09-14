Neymar criticizes yellow card for grimace after goal: “Lack of respect” | Champions League

+ See the Champions League table

But anyone who thinks the Brazilian took off his shirt or argued with an opponent is wrong. The referee applied the punishment simply because the attacker made the now traditional grimace..

Neymar complained in a video posted on social media after the match, with the words “increasingly boring football”.

Neymar complains about yellow after celebration: “It’s just me”

Another victory, congratulations. But we go on, right? That’s right, celebration and yellow. One more for the NJ list. It just happens to me that things happen. Next time I’ll let the referees know what I’m going to do — Neymar

1 of 1 Neymar’s celebration earned Maccabi Haifa vs PSG a yellow card — Photo: Nir Keidar/Soccrates/Getty Images Neymar’s celebration earned a yellow card in Maccabi Haifa vs PSG – Photo: Nir Keidar/Socrates/Getty Images

Neymar has been celebrating goals this way during the 2022/23 season (see below). He puts his hands beside his face and sticks out his tongue, in a gesture reminiscent of what Lela, a former Coritiba player and father of Alecsandro and Richarlyson, did.