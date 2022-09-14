Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Called 1 Review of ‘Big Little Lies’ ‘Sexist’

Big Lies was a big hit for HBO from the moment of launch. Excellent writing, breathtaking camera work, and a killer soundtrack, all backed by massive star power. It’s enough to wow and delight anyone who sees it — all but one reviewer, it seems, with whom leads Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon weren’t too happy.

A certain review for ‘Big Little Lies’ was less than glowing

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman from ‘Big Little Lies’ | FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images

AceShowbiz discussed a certain Q&A with the Big Lies cast at the Television Critics Association, during which Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon spoke about the negative review in question. Without naming names, they mentioned specific criticism when asked about anyone they had received that was “unfair or sexist.”

According to them, the review targeted many parts of the show, criticizing the abuse subplot of one of the main characters (comparing it ironically to Fifty Shades of grey) and nicknamed the “chick show”. TV Guide was able to track the review as belonging to Mike Hale of The New York Times in 2017, just before the show’s release. It certainly lived up to its reputation, with chosen quotes about the show being a “brilliant new melodrama” with “a compendium of clichés about upper-middle-class angst.” Hale made several references to the series Desperate house wives whole in ways that positioned him as better than Big Lies while still implying it to be a garbage TV. Overall, it’s not a charitable reading of the material.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon fought back

In that same interview, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman threw no punches in their responses. The negativity itself wasn’t so much an issue for them as the misogynistic side of the criticism itself.

Witherspoon focused on one aspect, thinking the reviewer might not have finished the show before reviewing it as hard as he did. Based on the review itself, this seems to be the case. Hale comments on the fact that the series’ incitement to murder keeps the victim’s identity a secret, speculating that it will be revealed (future) at the end of the season.

While there’s something to be said for a media review that the reviewer couldn’t quite finish, one can’t help but wonder if Hale would have been so harsh if it wasn’t for the show’s female focus. Witherspoon closed by mentioning again how Hale didn’t seem to finish the show before making sweeping judgments about it, asking him and others to “do the full show” before doing so.

The show may go on in the future

From this moment, Big Lies completed its execution. However, that might not be the end of the story, at least according to Nicole Kidman.

Kidman has said on many occasions that she would love to come back for another season. As far as HBO is concerned, they feel the same way. Given that the show was initially planned to only last a single season, adding one more wouldn’t be all that out of the ordinary.

Unfortunately, however, this third season may take a while to produce. The biggest barrier to renewing the show is the cast itself, as all five main stars are some of the busiest women in Hollywood. Clearing their schedules again for another unplanned season, even for a show they love, is not feasible most of the time. While this shouldn’t be taken as saying that season three is impossible, it will take a perfect storm to bring back the Monterey Five for one last story.

