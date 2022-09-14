“No one expected this to happen now”; Leila is warned about ‘surprise element’ against Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

Admin 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

palm trees

Without the presence of Raphael Veiga, who should no longer play in 2023, coach Abel Ferreira projects the starting lineup

Alexandre Vieira

Per Alexandre Vieira

Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras (Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF)
Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras (Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF)
Alexandre Vieira

O palm trees is focusing this week on the preparation for the next match valid for the Brazilian Championship. Without the presence of Raphael Veiga, who should no longer play in 2023, the coach Abel Ferreira design the starting lineup.

The next match will be against Santos, in a classic held at Allianz Parque, next Sunday (18), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. For the confrontation, Santos must have great news is the information reached the ears of Palmeiras this Wednesday (14).

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo should be hired to command Santos until the end of the season. Soon after, he would be part of the board, projecting the squad for 2023. Nobody expected this to happen now, but according to GE, the idol alviverde should settle the terms this Wednesday (14) and make his debut against Verdão .

Luxa won important titles in charge of Palmeiras. The coach was Brazilian champion in 1993 and 1994, five times São Paulo champion in 1993, 1994, 1996, 2008 and 2020, once champion of the Rio-São Paulo Tournament in 1993 and once champion of the Florida Cup in 2020. prior to the arrival of Abel Ferreira.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Journalist discloses new partial of tickets sold for Flamengo x Fluminense

(Photo: Marina Garcia – FFC) Journalist Marcello Neves, from the newspaper “O Globo”, reported that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved