Nobody Interacts With Most Reels on Instagram, Report Says

In an attempt to overtake rival TikTok with the “Reels” function, which allows for the creation and editing of short videos, Instagram has not been able to achieve the success nor the expected involvement of its users in this entertainment option, according to the Wall Street Journal. .

The American newspaper claimed to have seen, last Monday (12), copies of internal reports from the Meta group, responsible for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, named “Creators x Reels State of the Union 2022” of August this year. , saying that users aren’t spending a lot of time in the app watching videos, let alone interacting with content.

Also according to the report, TikTok users are getting 10 times more hours (equivalent to 197.8 million hours) consuming the app’s content than Instagram users on Reels, which has dropped 13.6% in recent months. .

The document points out a share of blame on the content producers of this function, which of the 11 million users who create these materials in the United States, only 2.3 million post monthly.

Another observation is that a third of all content posted on Reels was created on other sites, including some that appear watermarked by TikTok. Not to mention that the total paid to the creators of this content was US$ 120 million (R$ 622 million in Brazilian reais converted) so far, which is below the planned amount of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5 billion in converted reais) until the end of the year.

In response to the incident, Meta’s spokesperson said the global data was not up to date and did not reflect growth in engagement.

“This story uses outdated and in some cases incorrect data to paint a false picture of our progress on Reels. We still have work to do, but creators and companies are seeing promising results and our monetization growth is faster than we expected, as more people are watching, creating and connecting through Reels than ever before.”

In response to the Wall Street Journal, Instagram COO Justin Osofsky said they had “good promise on the launch of Reels”, but that they still have a lot of work to do and another point they understood is that videos are more shared on private messages (direct) from the app.