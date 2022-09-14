Nubank confirms BRL 50 on the card for customers in September

O Nubank is a digital bank that aims to expand Brazilians’ access to banking products and services. As part of this strategy, the fintech have a credit card quite popular and easy to release, better known as “roxinho”.

Read more: N26 debuts in Brazil with a transparent card and without payment for a stripe

The card has no annual fee and comes with the Mastercard brand, accepted in millions of establishments around the world. Even those with poor financial history can get the product.

However, the bank usually releases a limit of only R$ 50 for consumers with a low credit score or negative name. According to the company, the objective is to avoid losses with default, while providing an opportunity for the user.

Most customers find the BRL 50 limit too low and look for solutions to increase this margin and be able to spend more. Nubank has a series of tips for those who are in this situation, check out:

Pay the bill on time

Not delaying the payment of the invoice shows that the consumer is a good payer and will always keep their bills up to date. This is a good way to build a positive relationship with the bank.

use all the limit

When the customer uses the entire limit available on the credit card, he is indicating that he needs an increase. Therefore, gather all possible expenses in the invoice.

clear name

Another way to improve reputation and get more cap is to pay late bills and clear your name. In addition to the card, the process facilitates the approval of loans, financing and other types of credit.

Keep your income up to date

The Nubank application has an option that allows the customer to report changes in their income. Whenever it improves, it is important to update the values ​​to indicate that financial inflows have increased.

Hire other products and services

Digital banking has a range of products and services available, such as loans, insurance and investment options. To make the relationship even closer with the company, a good alternative is to hire some of them.