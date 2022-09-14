Nubank: See how to issue your account statement with vouchers

Through the application of Nubank, customers using NU Conta can consult and issue a monthly statement whenever they want, being able to view the transactions carried out on the account within a period of one month. As soon as the issuance of the document is requested, the report is sent directly to the e-mail of the customer registered on the platform.

How to issue the Nubank account statement?

The procedure for issuing the monthly statement is very simple and fast. To do this, follow the steps below:

Access the app Nubank ;

; On the home screen, click on “Account”;

Then, click on the option “Request extract”, just below the income;

Finally, select the month from which you want to extract the statement and then tap on “Export Statement”.

As soon as you finish the request procedure, the application will generate the document and send it to the registered email.

How to save the receipt of a transaction?

In addition to issuing statements, fintech also enables the issuance of a specific transaction receipt. The service proves the payment or transfer sent to another person, for example. See how to do it below:

Access the Nubank account;

On the home screen, click on “Account”;

In the “History” area, click on the desired transaction — if it is an older transaction, use the search field to make it easier;

Once this is done, click on the share icon in the upper right corner to send the receipt to a person.

Discover all available Nubank credit cards

O Nubank is one of the most used digital banks in the country. At first, among the many benefits offered by fintech, credit cards are the most requested by customers.

Currently, the bank offers users three card options, the goldPlatinum and Ultraviolet, each with special and unique conditions.

Nubank Gold and Platinum Cards

First, the two types of card are the most requested by customers in the Nubank. Both have several benefits, such as 0 annuity. However, the difference between the tools is precisely in the advantages available in each one.

Namely, on the Gold card, customers can enjoy an extended warranty of up to 1 year, promotions on purchases made with the tool, insurance and protection for prisoners and protection on purchases for accidental damage or theft.

On the other hand, on the card platinumusers can benefit from travel consultancy, concierge services, international offers, car insurance or medical emergencies in travel and corkage exemption (customers do not pay the fee on the 1st bottle of wine in restaurants).

The most used card in the day to day of the customers of the Nubank It is in Gold mode. However, for customers who travel a lot, Platinum is the best option.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

The Ultraviolet modality is more recent than is available through Nubank. The tool has, first, a differential in its physical model, for being in silver color. In addition, this model is the one that offers the most benefits to customers. The main ones are:

1% cashback on credit purchases;

Yield of 200%, if the value is saved;

Extended warranty on purchases;

Insurance (price protection, purchase protection, luggage, travel);

VIP lounges at airports;

Monthly fee 40% lower than other offers on the market, in Black and Premium modalities.