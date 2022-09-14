Palmeiras refuses R$77.6 million survey from abroad by Rony

Palmeiras broke a promise of a proposal from a Qatari team by Rony. The club was informed by the player’s agent that an offer of 15 million euros (about R$ 77.6 million) would be made, but warned that it has no interest in negotiating the striker now. Information on the imminent proposal was published last week by journalist André hernan.

The signaling of the proposal in this value did not become an official offer to Palmeiras. The transfer window for Qatar closes this Thursday (15) – the country will host the World Cup in November.

Seen as a key player by coach Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, Rony has a contract until December 2025.

This season, Rony has 20 goals and four assists in 52 games. He is the starter of the team fighting to be Brazilian champion and leads the competition with 54 points, eight ahead of the vice-leader International.

The Brasileirão is one of the titles that Abel has not yet won in Verdão: he commanded the conquests of Libertadores (two), Paulistão, Copa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana, with five cups in total.

