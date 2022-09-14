Palmeiras will reach 1 million fans at the arena in 2022 | palm trees

Palmeiras will hit the mark of 1 million fans at Allianz Parque in 2022 this Sunday, in the classic against Santos, at 18:30 (GMT), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

The club needs to have 22,571 people in the arena for the clash, but it has already sold more than 30,000 tickets. This must be the season that Verdão has taken more people to the arena since its opening in 2014.

Until today, the year 2015 is the owner of this record, with 1,062,315 fans in 36 matches. As Palmeiras has an average of 33,700 people per game at Allianz in 2022 and there are six games left at home for the Brasileiro, the mark will be beaten.

The current season marks the reunion of the fans with the team, since in the last two years most of the games took place behind closed doors, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the good phase of Alviverde, the arena is constantly full: there are 13 games in a row with more than 30 thousand people, and on five occasions in the year Verdão played for more than 40 thousand fans.

The club also beat its attendance record at Allianz Parque, in the elimination to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, when 41,361 Palmeiras were in the stadium.

Although the only two defeats in the Brasileirão took place at home, Palmeiras have good overall numbers as home team in 2022: 24 wins, five draws and two defeats.

Along with the good average audience, Verdão has a growth in the member-supporter program this year, which has more than 88,000 subscribers up to date.

The club is now working to curb cases of scalpers using the program to illegally resell tickets.

In the last week, 200 scalpers were excluded from Avanti, and from now on, fans will only be able to download the electronic ticket three hours before the match, which corresponds to just one hour before the gates open.

