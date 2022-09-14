Paris Hilton Has No Interest In Reliving ‘Bling Ring’ Crimes With Netflix Documentary

Paris Hilton Criticizes Aunt Kyle Richards As ‘Indelicate’ At Mom Kathy’s ‘Tequila-Gate’

That’s not hot.

Paris Hilton will not add “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” to her Netflix watchlist, Page Six has learned.

“She has no interest in reliving it after all these years,” a source tells us exclusively about upcoming documentaries about the gang of criminals who once stole millions of dollars worth of designer goods from the famous hotel heiress.

A source also shares that the 41-year-old Hilton was invited to participate in the Netflix documentary but had to “respectfully decline” due to her hectic work schedule and the impending launch of her new company 11:11 media.

In 2013, in preparation for a film about the crimes, “The Bling Ring”, the DJ allowed a crew to film inside her home and accepted a cameo in the film. However, we were told it was because “Sofia Coppola was directing”.

Paris Hilton doesn’t want to “relive” the “Bling Rings” crimes against her with the new Netflix documentary. Getty Images for MTV

Nearly 10 years after the movie came out and more than a decade after Hilton’s home was burglarized, the “Stars Are Blind” singer wants to put that part of her life in the past.

But on Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for its three-part docuseries and a former “Bling Ring” member recalls how Hilton’s home was his “personal ATM.”



The “Bling Ring” consisted of seven teenagers.

“Serious? Another unlocked door? Well, we can do it again,” Nicholas Prugo – who served a year in prison for his crimes – said in the series about the mindset of the guilty at the time.

In 2013, journalist Nancy Jo Sales wrote in her book, “The Bling Ring: How a Gang of Fame-Obsessed Teens Ripped Off Hollywood and Shocked the World,” that the group targeted Hilton specifically because she would leave her door unlocked.

Perhaps the most famous member, Alexis Neiers, later found fame on the reality show. WireImage

A heist netted $2 million worth of jewelry, including “heirlooms that have been in his family for generations.”

Other celebrity victims of the “Bling Ring” included Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Brian Austin Green.

Audrina Patridge has chosen to participate in the upcoming Netflix docuseries. Netflix

The robberies took place from October 2008 to August 2009, and more than $3 million worth of clothing, jewelry, art, cash and more was stolen from stars.

“The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” opens on September 21.

A representative for Netflix did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.