Patrick, now in São Paulo, still echoes backstage in Colorado

Patrick will be on the field today (14), at 21:45 (Brasília time), in a decisive game. Not for Inter, the club he has defended for the last four years. Now in São Paulo, Pantera Negra will face Flamengo, in the fight for a place in the final of the Copa do Brasil, a competition from which Colorado was eliminated in the first phase. His departure from Beira-Rio still echoes and generates caution for future decisions.

Patrick was a starter during practically his entire stay in Porto Alegre. Although he fluctuated a few times, he lived through phases in which he was the absolute highlight of the team, but for a good part of the time he was also in the crowd’s sights. Charged for his physical form, booed, cursed a few times at home games, the midfielder ended up involved in the controversial audio in which the then physical preparation coordinator Paulo Paixão suggested ‘exchange’ for some athletes to leave the club.

And that’s how Inter did it. As soon as the season turned, Colorado accepted São Paulo’s onslaught and exchanged – although it guarantees to this day that the negotiations were not linked – its player for Liziero, who is currently Mano Menezes’ reserve and should not stay at the Rio Grande do Sul club for the next year.

Today Patrick is Rogério Ceni’s absolute starter. There are eight goals and five assists in 47 matches this season. The same amount of balls in the net or decisive passes that he had in the 2020 season, one of his best for Inter.

But what effects are generated by his performance behind the scenes at Inter? The conduct. Patrick left the club much more for “having no atmosphere” due to the crowd’s demands combined with passion statements than for his performance on the field. And preventing other players from leaving the club just due to external factors is one of the tasks of an experienced coach like Mano Menezes.

“We have the resilience to choose who we think are the best [jogadores]. Otherwise, one is lost here, another there, and then the Internacional fan is watching from afar the players do well in other places”, said Mano Menezes after the game against Cuiabá.

That week, Patrick had scored both goals in São Paulo’s 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, which guaranteed a spot in the South American final, a competition from which Inter was also eliminated.

Another player who suffered a similar situation was Victor Cuesta. Inter holder and important player since 2017, the Argentine lost status with the fans and started to be repeatedly charged. He was also mentioned in Paulo Paixão’s audio at the end of last year and even though he had started 2022 as a starter, he was assigned to Botafogo, where he is now a starter and an important player.

The one who remains in the gaucho group in a similar scenario is Edenilson. His starting position no longer exists and even entering the games he hears criticism. He was heavily charged in the elimination of the Copa Sudamericana for having missed a penalty in the charges against Melgar and is now somehow ‘protected’ by the coaching staff.

“I didn’t see any problem with Edenilson in the game. He came in, did his part, responded. Everyone is important, and Edenilson is in the same context as everyone else”, said Mano.

Another player who today finds reality unstable is Taison. Idol of the club that returned from Europe with the status of ‘substitute for D’Alessandro’, he wasted a lot of time living with injuries and the drop in performance today already causes boos. Taison is still seen as a pillar of a movement that demanded late payments from Inter’s management and caused the cancellation of a training session. Finally, he also missed his penalty against Melgar.

The reformulation of the Inter squad this year took from Beira-Rio several players with whom the fans did not have a good relationship. Rodrigo Dourado, Heitor, Zé Gabriel, Moisés, Lindoso, Marcelo Lomba, all left the club at the opening or during the season.

Inter returns to the field on Monday (19), against Atlético-GO.